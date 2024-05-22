<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Exchange Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has filed an updated 19b-4 form for BlackRock's spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund as other amended filings have begun to flood in.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Nasdaq filed the amended <a href="https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/assets/rulebook/nasdaq/filings/SR-NASDAQ-2023-045_Amendment_2.pdf"><span class="s2">form</span></a> for the world's largest asset manager on Wednesday. Exchange CboeBZX <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295858/cboe-bzx-posts-amended-spot-ethereum-etf-filings-marking-a-step-forward-in-upcoming-decision"><span class="s2">filed</span></a> revamped 19b-4 forms late Tuesday for five spot ETF proposals. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">The amended filings come as exchanges were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295524/us-sec-is-asking-for-amended-19b-4-filings-for-spot-ethereum-etfs-reports"><span class="s3">reportedly</span></a> asked by the SEC to amend their 19b-4s earlier this week. Form 19b-4s are filed to let the SEC know about a proposed rule change and are among the documents that need the agency's greenlight before spot ether ETFs can become effective. S-1 registration statements would still need to go effective before the funds can begin trading.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Nasdaq's latest filing includes language similar to other amended 19b-4s around staking and its plans not to include it.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">"Neither the Trust, nor the Sponsor, nor the Ether Custodian (as defined below), nor any other person associated with the Trust will, directly or indirectly, engage in action where any portion of the Trust’s ETH becomes subject to the Ethereum proof-of-stake validation or is used to earn additional ETH or generate income or other earnings," according to BlackRock's filing.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>