<p>Elixir Games announced a strategic partnership with Avalanche ecosystem developer Ava Labs as well as the acquisition of the third-person party shooter game RoboKiden. </p>
<p>Through the partnership with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274683/ava-labs-outlines-scaling-solution-vryx-in-plan-for-avalanche-to-reach-100000-tps">Ava Labs,</a> Elixir aims to use Avalanche infrastructure for gameplay and digital assets, with RoboKiden evolving on the blockchain, according to a release shared with The Block. </p>
<p>RoboKiden was the initial intellectual property of Breach Studios, which has game developers from Assassin's Creed and other popular franchises. The yet-to-be-released game is launching in July of this year, Elixir Games CEO Carlos Rodan told The Block. Already, the game has over 100,000 early access pre-registered users.</p>
<p>"Our goal at Elixir has always been to bring engaging and innovative IPs to our platform, which is why we're incredibly excited to bring RoboKiden to our community," Roldan said in a statement. "By partnering with Ava Labs, leaders in the development of Web3 tech specifically designed for gaming, we can't wait for players to start diving into this vibrant arena shooter."</p>
<p>In March, Elixir Games raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284852/square-enix-backs-14-million-seed-round-for-web3-gaming-firm-elixir-games">$14 million</a> in seed funding from video game distribution giant Square Enix, Shima Capital and the Solana Foundation, bringing its total to $20 million. Following the strategic partnership, Elixir Games' board of directors will not change. </p>
<h2>Token launch</h2>
<p>Rodan noted that Elixir Games is getting closer to launching its native token, ELIX. The firm plans to go forward with an initial DEX offering (IDO) on the web3 project incubator Seedify around May 28 and another IDO occurring on the Elixir Launchpad the following day. ELIX's token generation event will occur in the same week, though details are still to come. </p>
<p>As for RoboKiden, <a href="https://x.com/Elixir_Games?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Elixir Games</a> plans to launch the game's token KIDEN later this year, Rodan added. </p>