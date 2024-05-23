<p>Dfinity Foundation announced it is launching a new API that allows<span style="font-weight: 400;"> Internet Computer smart contracts to be read and written on any Ethereum Virtual Machine, it said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>"Internet Computer smart contracts can now communicate with any EVM chain. This means dapps can benefit from cross-chain liquidity, merging communities and simplifies handling API keys," Lomesh Dutta, VP of growth at Dfinity Foundation said in the statement. "We have added Optimism, Arbitrum and Base, [but] anyone can add other EVMs anytime."</p>\r\n<p>Dutta added that Internet Computer smart contracts have already worked with Bitcoin and Ethereum on projects like Bioniq, Bitfinity and Omnity.</p>\r\n<p>The move to further increase interoperability across Internet Computer and other blockchains is part of Dfinity Foundation's Chain Fusion initiative. The organization, which is the main contributor to the Internet Computer protocol, said Internet Computer will soon also be able to interact with the Solana blockchain, according to a statement. </p>\r\n<p>Dfinity Foundation's Chief Scientist and Founder, Dominic Williams, considers Internet Computer <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291215/internet-computer-founder-says-crypto-has-snake-oil-problem">the "only third-generation" blockchain</a> capable of powering a new internet era where all online activity is completely on chain.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>