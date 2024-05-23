<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Several bitcoin miners and bitcoin-adjacent stocks fell Thursday along with the broad equity markets amid continuing developments in the approval of spot Ethereum ETFs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Late Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">approved eight spot Ethereum ETFs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, with 19b-4 forms from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark, Invesco Galaxy and Franklin Templeton.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Shares in Hut 8 led the stock downturn, falling 10%, while peers such as Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital fell about 7.6% and 5.5%, respectively. MicroStrategy, which many equate as a proxy for the bitcoin price given its large BTC supply, fell 6.2%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Shares in several spot bitcoin ETFS fell between 3% and 4%; however, according to one sell-side analyst, the sell-offs may be a blip on the radar.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Today’s price action…appears to be a modest retrenchment, but we continue to believe a favorable supply-demand dynamic will support an upward move [in] price in the coming months,” Mark Palmer, an equity research analyst at Benchmark, told The Block. “The approval of a spot Ethereum ETF fits into a much more positive government regulatory narrative regarding crypto in the U.S. than has been the case.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For spot Ethereum ETFs to hit the market, the SEC needed to approve the 19b-4 form, and then S-1 registration statements must become effective before the ETFs can begin trading.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296383/ethereum-etf-issuers-given-deadlines-up-to-this-morning-for-final-19b-4-forms-but-trading-not-expected-for-weeks-sources"><span style="font-weight: 400;">source told The Block</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that they anticipate it will take multiple rounds of the S-1s going back and forth between the SEC and prospective issuers, which many believe <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296443/with-ethereum-etfs-now-approved-how-long-until-they-go-live">could take weeks</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Also, late Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296115/us-house-passes-market-structure-bill-to-regulate-the-crypto-industry"><span style="font-weight: 400;">passed a crypto market structure bill</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to help regulate the industry – the first of its kind to be voted on in the House. The House voted 279 to 136 to pass the Republican-led Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, also known as FIT21.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The overall shift in tone “should make institutional investors more comfortable buying crypto and related instruments, including stocks with exposure to bitcoin,” Palmer said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ether was up 1.2% over the past 24 hours to $3,814 at publication time, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s pricing data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Bitcoin was down 2.9% to $67,506 in the same period.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It's no surprise to see BTC and the miners down today following Bitcoin's retest of resistance at its March highs,” Louis Sykes, senior crypto analyst with All Star Charts, told The Block. “I think there's more value in watching equity markets and growth stocks than paying attention to FIT21 because the correlations have been so tight.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>