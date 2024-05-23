<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission's Trading and Markets Division, not the agency's commissioners, made the decision to approve forms for a slew of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In an order approving 19b-4 forms for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s2">ETFs</span></a> from </span><span class="s3">BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark, Invesco Galaxy and Franklin Templeton, there was a line at the end that sheds light on how the decision went down.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"For the Commission, by the Division of Trading and Markets, pursuant to delegated authority," the <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/tm/lk87adfs99.pdf"><span class="s4">order</span></a> read. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">This means that the SEC's division of trading and markets, not SEC Chair Gary Gensler or the four other commissioners, made the decision to greenlight spot Ethereum ETFs. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">When the SEC approved spot bitcoin ETFs earlier this year, the commissioners voted — SEC Chair Gensler approved alongside Republican Commissioners Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda. Democratic Commissioners Jaime </span><span class="s5">Lizárraga and Carolina Crenshaw disapproved. Many of the commissioners also released statements on the spot bitcoin ETFs. The SEC said on Thursday that it won't be commenting beyond the order. </span></p>\r\n<p>Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart called the agency's decision to use delegated authority normal. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Making decisions via delegated authority is the NORM. This is how things are typically done. If SEC required an official vote for every decision or every document -- it'd be insane," Seyffart said in a <a href="https://x.com/JSeyff/status/1793788787941601355">post</a> on X on Thursday. "It would have been nice to see where the political lines were drawn tho." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s6">A high ranking member at an issuer called the delegated authority part an "interesting detail." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We don't [know why] — it's likely related to the recent political developments," that source said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The crypto industry <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296486/crypto-industry-heralds-historic-move-as-ethereum-etfs-get-the-greenlight"><span class="s4">cheered</span></a> news of the SEC's greenlight on Thursday, calling it a "historic move." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Though the 19b-4 forms have been approved, S-1 registration statements still need to go effective before trading can begin. Some, however, say that it could take <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296443/with-ethereum-etfs-now-approved-how-long-until-they-go-live"><span class="s4">weeks</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><em><span class="s1">Tim Copeland contributed reporting</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>