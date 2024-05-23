<p>Capping what appears to be a reversal of fortunes, spot Ethereum ETFs were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs">approved</a> by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, a move that comes after shifting political sentiments appeared to influence the agency's view of the new financial instruments.</p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">We expect the improved political backdrop will lead to further victories for digital asset investors and developers, via new laws and in the courts, that draw investment to bitcoin, </span><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">ethereum and other open-source blockchain software," VanEck's Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel <a href="https://x.com/matthew_sigel/status/1793752365645856796">posted to X</a> immediately after the announcement.</span></p>\r\n<p>Along with BlackRock, Grayscale and Fidelity, VanEck is one of the firms that applied for the right to issue spot Ethereum ETFs.</p>\r\n<p>"It’s a historic move that puts the spotlight on the second-largest crypto asset," Bitwise Invest posted to X. The firm also had a spot Ethereum ETF application approved.</p>\r\n<p>Before this week, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295771/secs-lack-of-internal-coordination-suggests-ethereum-etf-pivot-entirely-political-source-says">widely held opinion</a> was that spot Ethereum ETFs would fail to secure the SEC's approval despite the recent success of spot bitcoin ETFs. After being approved and launching in January, they have generated billions of dollars in investment. Traditional financial institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity issued spot bitcoin ETFs, and hundreds of institutional investors have bought shares in the funds in recent months.</p>\r\n<p>Representing the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said the SEC's approval confirmed what many in crypto have long believed.</p>\r\n<p>"This week, this day, has been a rollercoaster unlike any other I’ve seen," he posted online. "ETH is effectively deemed a commodity as we’ve always known it to be."</p>\r\n<p>Sigel echoed Grewal's statement.</p>\r\n<p>"T<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">he evidence clearly shows that ethereum </span><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">is a decentralized commodity, not a security," he said. "ETH’s status as a commodity has now been recognized in a variety of circumstances, including the CFTC's regulation of ETH futures, public statements by commission officials, rulings by federal courts, and now, hopefully, this ETF."</span></p>\r\n<p>Alt Tab Capitals Co-Founder and COO Greg Moritz said the approvals would further widen investors' exposure to investments tied to crypto.</p>\r\n<p>“There is massive demand for digital assets and for too long access to them has been restricted to either the technically savvy or the already wealthy," said Moritz. "We see the largest financial institutions in the world creating products to meet that demand and now we see a regulatory decision that embraces progress."</p>\r\n<h2>Shifting political winds</h2>\r\n<p>Professionals who have been working to sway the minds of lawmakers also celebrated the announced approval. "Engagement from policymakers on a spot ethereum ETF approval demonstrates to Americans that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are taking their concerns on financial innovation seriously," said Julie Stitzel, Vice President of Policy at DCG.</p>\r\n<p>Also considered a political victory by many crypto advocates, on Wednesday the House voted 279 to 136 to pass the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, also known as FIT21. The act should give more power and funding to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to help it oversee crypto assets under the classification of “digital commodities.”</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>