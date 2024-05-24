Spot bitcoin ETFs record net inflows for nine straight days

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded a ninth consecutive day of net inflows, drawing in $107.91 million on Thursday. This is the longest streak of positive flows seen in spot bitcoin ETFs since mid-March, when they logged 10 straight days of inflows.

BlackRock’s IBIT led the inflows with $89 million, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC that drew in $19 million. VanEck’s spot bitcoin fund also reported net inflows of $10 million, according to data from SoSoValue. Ark Invest and 21Shares’ bitcoin fund and Invesco and Galaxy Digital’s ETF both logged daily net inflows of $2 million.

Grayscale’s converted GBTC reported a net outflow of $14 million. Funds from Bitwise, Valkyrie, Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree and Hashdex recorded zero flows on Thursday.

Combined, the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs saw total net inflows of over $13.43 billion since their January listing. However, overall flows for the 11 ETFs remain significantly lower than their peak in March, The Block’s data dashboard showed.

The price of bitcoin fell 2.61% in the past 24 hours to $67,642, according to The Block's price page.

After Thursday’s market closed, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it approved 19b-4 forms for eight spot Ethereum ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark, Invesco Galaxy and Franklin Templeton. The ether ETFs will still need to have their S-1 registration statements approved by the regulator before trading can start.