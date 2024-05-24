<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong’s three spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded a net outflow of 25.63 BTC on Thursday, while the region’s spot ether ETFs reported zero flows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The spot bitcoin ETFs’ outflow was solely contributed by the product managed by China Asset Management, which saw 25.63 BTC flow out of the fund, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/hk-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SosoValue. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">As of Thursday, the total net assets of the three spot bitcoin ETFs amounted to $254.74 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The city’s three spot ether ETFs saw zero flows on Thursday after they brought in 62.8 ETH on Wednesday. The three products had total net assets worth $50.83 million as of Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, in the U.S., the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs reported the ninth consecutive day of inflows on Thursday — </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296566/spot-bitcoin-etf-net-inflows-for-nine-straight-days"><span style="font-weight: 400;">drawing in $107.91 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Thursday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">approved</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the 19b-4 forms for eight spot Ethereum ETFs amid </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296486/crypto-industry-heralds-historic-move-as-ethereum-etfs-get-the-greenlight"><span style="font-weight: 400;">changing political dynamics</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> among lawmakers.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Admitedly, the ETH spot ETF in Hong Kong is about 15% of the total local spot ETF AUM (the rest being allocated to BTC), and so one might expect a similar ratio in the US or abroad,” Justin d'Anethan, head of APAC business development of crypto market maker Keyrock, told The Block. “This is probably due to the fact that, so far, no staking reward is offered and so the spot ETH ETFs are essentially an inferior investment product relative to native tokens.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin traded down 3% over the past 24 hours at $67,254 at the time of publication, while ether edged down 0.51% to change hands at $3,746, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>