Alleged scam ZKasino gives users 72-hour window to reclaim their ETH

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ZKasino, a crypto gambling platform embroiled in scam allegations and investigated by Dutch authorities, claimed that users of the platform can bridge back their ETH at a 1:1 ratio — funds that had been held hostage for nearly two months.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In April, ZKasino abruptly changed its token redeeming policies around the time of launch. This change prevented investors from reclaiming their bridged ether tokens, initially promised by the project.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">By the time of launch, over 10,000 investors had already bridged more than <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289996/zkasino-launch-leads-to-widespread-outrage-as-33-million-promised-to-investors-is-sent-to-lido">$33 million</a> worth of crypto on ZKasino. These funds were converted into ZKAS tokens at an inflated price without user consent, leading to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290044/big-brain-zkasino">scam allegations</a>.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">These users or "bridgers" have now been given a <a href="https://zkasino.medium.com/bridge-back-eth-at-1-1-ratio-92f01f3ee3f0">narrow 72-hour window</a> — from 28 May at 14:00 UTC to 31 May at 14:00 UTC — to register for the reclaim process. The registration requires users to deposit their first received batch of ZKAS bridge rewards back to the platform, forfeiting any future releases of ZKAS tokens scheduled over the next 14 months.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The sign-up process is restricted to the original ETH deposit addresses through which the ZKAS bridge rewards were initially received. Participants were asked to connect to the ZKasino network via its website, which would automatically verify the original deposit address.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">During this process, users are required to deposit their full balance of ZKAS tokens from these addresses, although allowances are made for deductions needed to cover transaction gas fees.</span></p>
<p>The platform's founder, Ildar Elham, also known as Derivatives Ape, appears to have a shady history involving previous failed crypto projects like ZigZagExchange and Syncus, which continues to raise concerns about the platform's operations and the latest claims made by the project.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This comes after Dutch investigators <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292375/dutch-authorities-arrest-zkasino">arrested</a> a 26-year-old man associated with ZKasino (who was widely considered to be Elham) and seized physical and digital records, and various assets worth 11.4 million euros ($12.2 million), including real estate and cryptocurrencies, the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service of the Netherlands (FIOD) said.</span></p>