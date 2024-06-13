<p>Crypto-focused venture firm Paradigm announced it has raised $850 million for a third fund focused on investing in crypto.</p>\r\n<p>"When we founded Paradigm in 2018, we believed that crypto would be one of the most important technical and economic shifts of the coming decades. Six years later, that belief has only gotten stronger," the firm said Thursday in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>In April, Paradigm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286147/paradigm-in-talks-of-raising-up-to-850-million-for-new-crypto-fund-report">was in talks</a> with investors about raising $850 million for a fund. In 2021, Paradigm set up a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/124327/paradigm-launches-2-5-billion-venture-fund-for-crypto-companies" data-v-f87c67ca="">$2.5 billion</a> venture fund to support crypto companies and protocols.</p>\r\n<p>Paradigm has recently led fundraising rounds for different crypto startups, like a $55 million round for the zero-knowledge proofs startup <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284002/paradigm-leads-55-million-round-in-zk-proofs-startup-succinct-lab-alongside-polygon-founders" data-v-f87c67ca="">Succinct Labs</a> in March. It also participated in an $18 million Series A for the web3 infrastructure startup <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263987/paradigm-leads-18-million-series-a-raise-for-web3-infrastructure-startup-privy" data-v-f87c67ca="">Privy</a> in November 2023.</p>\r\n<p>"Bitcoin has monetized to $1 trillion+. Ethereum, Solana and other blockchains are scaling. Stablecoins are being adopted globally. Frontier research speeds along. New infrastructure is enabling consumer applications. Hundreds of millions of people own crypto. And crypto is now a main character on the world’s political stage," Paradigm also said in its statement.</p>\r\n<div class="quickTake" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<p>Separately Thursday, Paradigm said it promoted Georgios Konstantopoulos <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300024/crypto-vc-paradigm-makes-georgios-konstantopoulos-a-general-partner">to general partner</a>.</p>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>