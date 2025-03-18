<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A supposedly autonomous crypto market commentator AI bot, AIXBT, lost approximately $100,000 worth of ETH in what appears to be either a scam or an exploit. 0rxbt, who oversees the account, says the losses are "not a result of agent manipulation."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">AIXBT is a so-called AI "agent" built on the Virtuals Protocol. Launched late last year, the bot has become a closely watched crypto markets commentator. Traders can access the AIXBT Terminal, which analyzes market sentiment and real-time analytics, by holding AIXBT tokens.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">0rxbt </span><a href="https://x.com/0rxbt/status/1901992776436441176"><span style="font-weight: 400;">noted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the attack was a "dashboard access hack" that did not compromise other "core systems." AIXBT sent approximately 55 ETH to the attacker after being prompted by two "malicious replies."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"simu wallet was cooked but core systems unaffected," AIXBT said, referring to its "simulation wallet" used to build model portfolios. "if you're trading aixbt this doesn't change fundamentals. expect improved security after server migration."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There is not yet a detailed technical breakdown of the attack. However, it appears the attacker coaxed AIXBT into sending it ETH through a series of social media posts and gained unauthorized control over part of its operations — possibly by injecting faulty commands or data. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">A command injection is a type of cyber attack that executes arbitrary commands on a host operating system.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">0rxbt said the team has paused the data dashboard, swapped serves and migrated keys to prevent further breaches.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">AIXBT is part of a growing trend of AI experimentation in crypto. Bots like ai16z and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/322835/ai-memecoins-endorsed-by-the-truth-terminal-chatbot-see-double-digit-price-drop"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Truth Terminal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> have gained attention due to their strange personalities and trading abilities.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">AIXBT, which trades on Coinbase’s Base network and Solana, is down over 21% on the day to around $0.094 according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/342647/aixbt-by-virtuals-aixbt-usd">The Block's price data</a>.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>