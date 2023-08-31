Cronos (CRO) currently has a price of £0.072 and is down -1.00% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 31 with a market cap of £1.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £7.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 26.4B tokens out of a total supply of 30B tokens.
Cronos is a decentralized cryptocurrency operating on its own blockchain. It offers fast, secure, and low-cost transactions globally, with a focus on privacy and security. The primary utility token, CRO, enables users to access various services and features. Cronos stands out for its scalability, as it can handle a high volume of transactions per second, addressing the common issue of slow transaction speeds and high fees in the crypto space.
