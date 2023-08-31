Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
Cronos (CRO) JPY Price

Cronos (CRO) JPY Price

¥13.14
-¥0.30 (-2.20%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥347B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
26.4B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥1.6B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥111.41
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥394.3B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
30B
About Cronos

Cronos Price Data

Cronos (CRO) currently has a price of ¥13.14 and is down -2.20% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 31 with a market cap of ¥347B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.6B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 26.4B tokens out of a total supply of 30B tokens.

Cronos is a decentralized cryptocurrency operating on its own blockchain. It offers fast, secure, and low-cost transactions globally, with a focus on privacy and security. The primary utility token, CRO, enables users to access various services and features. Cronos stands out for its scalability, as it can handle a high volume of transactions per second, addressing the common issue of slow transaction speeds and high fees in the crypto space.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

