Aptos (APT) currently has a price of £5.52 and is up 0.38% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 37 with a market cap of £1.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £43.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 277.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Aptos is a decentralized cryptocurrency that guarantees secure and transparent transactions through the use of blockchain technology. It prioritizes privacy and security by encrypting user identities and transaction data. Aptos also stands out for its community-focused approach, aiming to foster collaboration and innovation among its users, providing opportunities for engagement in activities like voting and governance.