About EOS

EOS Price Data

EOS (EOS) currently has a price of ¥100.37 and is up 0.022% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 69 with a market cap of ¥113.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥16.7B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.1B tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

EOS is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform introduced in 2018 that aims to offer a fast and scalable solution for decentralized applications. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, it utilizes a delegated proof-of-stake mechanism involving 21 elected block producers to validate transactions and ensure network security. EOS stands out for its scalability, with the capacity to handle millions of transactions per second and its ability to support the development of large-scale dapps. It provides developers with user-friendly tools and resources, and token holders have voting rights to influence the platform's decentralized governance.