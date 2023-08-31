About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar Price Data

Pax Dollar (USDP) currently has a price of €0.92 and is up 0.97% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 115 with a market cap of €410.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €2.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 446.6M tokens out of a total supply of 446.6M tokens.

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that is pegged to the US dollar. It provides secure and reliable digital financial services for individuals and businesses, offering instant and low-cost cross-border transactions. USDP prioritizes regulatory compliance and operates under the governance of established financial authorities, making it an option for users looking for a stable and compliant digital currency.