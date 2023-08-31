About Akash Network

Akash Network Price Data

Akash Network (AKT) currently has a price of ¥241.53 and is up 1.85% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 137 with a market cap of ¥53.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥533.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 222.3M tokens out of a total supply of 222.3M tokens.

Akash Network is a decentralized marketplace for cloud computing that enhances efficiency and reduces costs. It uses a utility token called AKT to incentivize responsible usage and discourage abuse of computational resources. By requiring users to own and pledge AKT tokens, it ensures a stake in the platform's governance and helps stabilize the network.