About Dash

Dash Price Data

Dash (DASH) currently has a price of €27.66 and is up 2.076% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 140 with a market cap of €320M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €41.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 11.6M tokens out of a total supply of 18.9M tokens.

Dash (DASH) is a digital currency launched in 2014 by Evan Duffield and Daniel Diaz. Originally named XCoin, it rebranded to Darkcoin before settling on Dash in 2015. As an open-source cryptocurrency operating on a decentralized network, Dash stands out for its focus on privacy and quick transaction processing.