About Loopring

Loopring Price Data

Loopring (LRC) currently has a price of €0.20 and is down -2.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 166 with a market cap of €246.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €23.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.2B tokens out of a total supply of 1.4B tokens.

Loopring is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange and payment protocol created by Daniel Wang. It utilizes blockchain technology to provide increased security, transparency, and speed in digital currency exchanges. By eliminating barriers found in traditional exchanges, Loopring allows any platform to easily create their own cryptocurrency exchange with multiple liquidity options.