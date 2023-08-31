About Arweave

Arweave Price Data

Arweave (AR) currently has a price of €7.15 and is up 1.0025% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 102 with a market cap of €467.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €7.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 65.5M tokens out of a total supply of 65.5M tokens.

Arweave (AR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that offers permanent, low-cost data storage using blockchain technology. It uses Proof of Access to incentivize users to mine AR tokens by dedicating storage space. Arweave's unique feature is its focus on permanent data preservation through the "Arweave Permaweb," making it appealing for organizations and individuals needing secure long-term storage.