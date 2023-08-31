Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
Premium News
PancakeSwap (CAKE) USD Price

$2.28
$0.063 (2.85%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$533M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
233.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$70.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$43.96
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$881.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
386.7M
About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap Price Data

PancakeSwap (CAKE) currently has a price of $2.28 and is up 2.85% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 97 with a market cap of $533M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $70.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 233.9M tokens out of a total supply of 386.7M tokens.

PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), facilitating the trading of BSC tokens with lower transaction fees compared to other DEXs. Its native token, CAKE, functions as the governance token and offers users the opportunity to participate in yield farming and earn rewards by providing liquidity. Additionally, PancakeSwap stands out with its "Lottery" feature, allowing users to purchase lottery tickets using CAKE tokens for a chance to win a substantial jackpot. Overall, PancakeSwap has become a popular, user-friendly DEX choice within the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

