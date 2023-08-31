First Digital USD (FDUSD) currently has a price of ¥148.23 and is up 0.73% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 58 with a market cap of ¥143.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥29.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 965.7M tokens out of a total supply of 965.7M tokens.
The First Digital USD (FDUSD) cryptocurrency token bridges traditional finance and the digital world. It functions as a digital representation of the US dollar, allowing easy transactions and storage. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain with smart contract technology ensures transparency and security. FDUSD is stable, backed by a 1:1 reserve of US dollars, minimizing price volatility. It offers fast and low-cost transactions, leveraging Ethereum's infrastructure, and can be stored in compatible wallets for easy access and control.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.