About Helium

Helium Price Data

Helium (HNT) currently has a price of £2.29 and is up 0.65% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 126 with a market cap of £330.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 143.9M tokens out of a total supply of 223M tokens.

Helium (HNT) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized wireless network for IoT devices. Using a proof-of-coverage algorithm, users are incentivized to set up and maintain wireless hotspots, expanding network coverage. Helium also prioritizes low power consumption and cost-effective operation, making it a scalable and cost-efficient connectivity solution for IoT devices.