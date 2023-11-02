About BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX

BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX Price Data

BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX (SAVAX) currently has a price of £18.62 and is up 0.70% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 234 with a market cap of £124.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £503.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.7M tokens out of a total supply of 6.7M tokens.

BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX (SAVAX) is a cryptocurrency token built on the Avalanche blockchain network. It is designed to provide users with a way to earn income on their AVAX holdings while maintaining liquidity. SAVAX represents liquid staked AVAX, which is the process of staking AVAX tokens and receiving staking rewards in return. BENQI, the company behind SAVAX, offers a decentralized platform that allows users to lend, borrow, and earn interest on their cryptocurrency assets. SAVAX enables users to participate in the platform's services while still benefiting from the staking rewards associated with AVAX.