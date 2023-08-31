About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai Price Data

Fetch.ai (FET) currently has a price of £0.42 and is up 1.41% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 93 with a market cap of £438.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £47.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1.2B tokens.

Fetch.ai (FET) is a cryptocurrency operating on the Ethereum blockchain that provides a decentralized infrastructure for digital economies and autonomous agents. It utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to create an intelligent network. Its Multi-Agent System (MAS) allows autonomous agents to collaborate and make decisions for applications such as supply chain management and financial services. Fetch.ai's Smart Ledger facilitates fast and scalable transactions, benefiting high-frequency trading. The network also leverages idle computational resources through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, creating a decentralized and efficient network.