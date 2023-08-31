Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.048
£0.00038 (0.80%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£1.6B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
33.6B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£31M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.41
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£2.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
50B
About Hedera

Hedera Price Data

Hedera (HBAR) currently has a price of £0.048 and is up 0.80% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 35 with a market cap of £1.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £31M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 33.6B tokens out of a total supply of 50B tokens.

Hedera (HBAR) is a decentralized public network that utilizes the Hashgraph consensus algorithm to facilitate fast and secure transactions globally. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Hedera is governed by a council composed of prominent companies and organizations, responsible for decision-making and token distribution. The platform prioritizes security and compliance, offering features such as KYC protocols and regulatory tools, making it an appealing choice for businesses wanting to employ blockchain technology.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

1 Hedera = £0.048 Pound Sterling (GBP)
