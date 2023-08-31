About Aragon

Aragon Price Data

Aragon (ANT) currently has a price of £4.11 and is up 0.75% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 199 with a market cap of £164M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £12.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 40M tokens out of a total supply of 43.2M tokens.

Aragon (ANT) is a cryptocurrency token that enables easy creation and management of decentralized organizations. It utilizes Ethereum's smart contract capabilities to streamline the process and eliminate intermediaries. Aragon also offers a governance system, allowing token holders to vote on proposals and promoting community involvement and decentralization of power.