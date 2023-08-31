About FINSCHIA

FINSCHIA Price Data

FINSCHIA (FNSA) currently has a price of ¥4K and is down -6.092% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 202 with a market cap of ¥29.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥117.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.4M tokens out of a total supply of 7.4M tokens.

FINSCHIA (FNSA) is a cryptocurrency that fuels a decentralized and eco-friendly blockchain platform focused on sustainable development goals. It offers secure, efficient, and democratic blockchain capabilities for socially valuable projects. FINSCHIA aims to minimize environmental impact and promotes transparency through its open-source development model. The FNSA token rewards users who contribute to sustainable and social development goals, making it more than just a financial transaction currency; it represents a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.