About Sushi

Sushi Price Data

Sushi (SUSHI) currently has a price of ¥187.79 and is up 6.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 176 with a market cap of ¥36.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥12.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 192.8M tokens out of a total supply of 250.2M tokens.

Sushi (SUSHI) is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, functioning as the governance token for SushiSwap, a decentralized exchange platform. Users can trade cryptocurrencies using SushiSwap directly from their wallets. SUSHI tokens allow holders to vote on proposals and decisions, as well as stake their tokens to earn additional rewards. SushiSwap aims to offer a community-driven and decentralized alternative to traditional exchanges, and has gained popularity for its unique liquidity provision and innovative features.