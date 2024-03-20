Turbo (TURBO) currently has a price of ¥0.12 and is up 2.56% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 719 with a market cap of ¥8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 69B tokens out of a total supply of 69B tokens.
Turbo Coin (TURBO) is symbolized by an avant-garde frog mascot. The project's originator was motivated by the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Challenging GPT-4 with a modest $69 budget, the goal was to craft the next viral meme coin. The founder pledged to adhere strictly to GPT-4's guidance, ensuring every step was meticulously recorded.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.