ZetaChain Price Data

ZetaChain (ZETA) currently has a price of ¥33.068 and is down -9.76% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 314 with a market cap of ¥27.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3.1B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 828.9M tokens out of a total supply of 2.1B tokens.

ZetaChain aims to facilitate interoperability between different blockchain networks.