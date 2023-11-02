About CoinEx

CoinEx (CET) currently has a price of ¥4.67 and is up 0.25% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 342 with a market cap of ¥13.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥11.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3B tokens out of a total supply of 201.1M tokens.

CoinEx Token (CET) is the native cryptocurrency used on the CoinEx exchange. CoinEx is a cryptocurrency exchange platform.