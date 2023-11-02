About PlayDapp

PlayDapp Price Data

PlayDapp (PLA) currently has a price of €0.19 and is up 1.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 284 with a market cap of €108.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €4.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 569.3M tokens out of a total supply of 700M tokens.

PlayDapp is a cryptocurrency token (PLA) that belongs to the PlayDapp platform, a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem. It aims to improve the gaming industry by giving players ownership over their in-game assets and providing a secure and transparent environment. PlayDapp utilizes non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to represent unique items or collectibles in the game and offers a Playmining feature that allows players to earn PLA tokens while playing. Players can also use the PLA token for transactions within the PlayDapp ecosystem, enabling them to securely buy, sell, and trade their in-game assets. Overall, PlayDapp empowers players by allowing them to truly control their gaming experiences.