Power Ledger (POWR) currently has a price of $0.26 and is down -6.76% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 290 with a market cap of $112.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $6.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 429.7M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Power Ledger (POWR) is a cryptocurrency token and blockchain-based platform that aims to change the energy sector by enabling peer-to-peer energy trading. Developed by an Australian company, Power Ledger operates on the Ethereum blockchain and facilitates transparent and secure transactions between energy producers and consumers. The platform utilizes smart contracts to automate trading and billing processes, allowing participants to sell excess energy, track consumption, and receive payments in real-time. By decentralizing energy markets and promoting the use of renewable energy sources, Power Ledger aims to create a more sustainable and efficient energy ecosystem.