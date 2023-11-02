Hashflow (HFT) currently has a price of ¥49.33 and is up 10.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 463 with a market cap of ¥8.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥7B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 175.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Hashflow is a platform that prioritizes security through encryption and authentication protocols, crucial in high-frequency trading. It offers a user-friendly interface, intuitive trading tools, and real-time market data for informed trading decisions. Hashflow aims to improve the cryptocurrency market's high-frequency trading landscape with its focus on speed, security, and user-friendliness.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.