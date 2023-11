About Beta Finance

Beta Finance (BETA) currently has a price of €0.058 and is up 3.13% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 522 with a market cap of €42.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 737.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

BETA Finance is a cryptocurrency token focused on improving decentralized finance (DeFi) with innovative features and cross-chain compatibility. It offers a secure platform for various financial activities and incorporates a staking mechanism for users to earn rewards and participate in governance. BETA prioritizes security, privacy, transparency, and decentralized decision-making.