About Coinweb

Coinweb Price Data

Coinweb (CWEB) currently has a price of €0.012 and is up 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 487 with a market cap of €48.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €93.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4B tokens out of a total supply of 7.6B tokens.

Coinweb (CWEB) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that focuses on enhancing data liquidity for DeFi, smart contracts, and dapps. It enables seamless cross-chain transactions and provides a user-friendly environment for developers to create and deploy dapps on the platform. The native token, CWEB, is used for governance and transactions. The Coinweb team prioritizes privacy, security, and scalability.