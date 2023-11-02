About Stader MaticX

Stader MaticX Price Data

Stader MaticX (MATICX) currently has a price of €0.76 and is up 1.95% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 373 with a market cap of €74.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €198.7K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 97.9M tokens out of a total supply of 97.9M tokens.

Stader MaticX (MATICX) is a liquid staking token on the Stader platform. It represents staked MATIC tokens on the Polygon platform.