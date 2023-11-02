About Clash of Lilliput

Clash of Lilliput Price Data

Clash of Lilliput (COL) currently has a price of €0.42 and is up 0.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 586 with a market cap of €34.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €54.1K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 82.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Clash of Lilliput (COL) is a cryptocurrency that improves the gaming industry by enabling seamless buying, selling, and trading of in-game items through blockchain technology. It ensures transparency and security with its decentralized network, allowing players to truly own their assets. By recording ownership on the COL network, fraud and counterfeit items are prevented, creating a fair gaming environment and opening up opportunities for players to monetize their skills. COL also fosters a vibrant gaming community through social features, enhancing the overall experience and incentivizing long-term ownership through a staking mechanism for passive income.