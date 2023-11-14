Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Celestia

Celestia (TIA) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$5.69
-$0.66 (-10.40%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$790.7M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
141M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$256.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$6.40
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$5.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Celestia

Celestia Price Data

Celestia (TIA) currently has a price of $5.69 and is down -10.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 66 with a market cap of 790.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $256.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 141M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Celestia is a pioneering cryptocurrency project focused on building a modular consensus and data availability layer. It provides a unique foundation for decentralized applications, enabling them to operate more efficiently and securely. By decoupling consensus from execution, Celestia offers enhanced scalability and flexibility for blockchain development.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$790.7M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
141M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$256.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$6.40
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$5.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
Other assets
WhiteBIT Coin
Tezos
Rollbit Coin
Bitget Token
Kava
XDC Network
USDD
First Digital USD
GALA
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Celestia = $5.69 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy TIA
Other assets
WhiteBIT Coin
Tezos
Rollbit Coin
Bitget Token
Kava
XDC Network
USDD
First Digital USD
GALA
See more assets
Learn
What is Ripple and how does it work? A beginner's guide to XRP
beginner
NOV 15, 2023
What is Solana and how does it work? A beginner's guide to SOL
beginner
NOV 14, 2023
See More in learn
News
Anchorage Digital launches custody and trading separately managed accounts for registered investment advisors
Nov 16, 2023, 11:11AM EST
Monetary Authority of Singapore to start 'live' wholesale CBDC pilot
Nov 16, 2023, 11:11AM EST
Early-stage VC explains how private valuations are reacting to crypto's latest rally
Nov 16, 2023, 11:11AM EST
Union Labs raises $4 million to develop cross-chain bridge enabled by ZK proofs
Nov 16, 2023, 11:11AM EST
BlackRock files for spot Ethereum ETF with SEC
Nov 16, 2023, 11:11AM EST
Jupiter unveils airdrop to over 950,000 wallets on Solana
Nov 16, 2023, 11:11AM EST
See more news
websights