Celestia (TIA) currently has a price of $5.69 and is down -10.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 66 with a market cap of 790.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $256.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 141M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Celestia is a pioneering cryptocurrency project focused on building a modular consensus and data availability layer. It provides a unique foundation for decentralized applications, enabling them to operate more efficiently and securely. By decoupling consensus from execution, Celestia offers enhanced scalability and flexibility for blockchain development.
