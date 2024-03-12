The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
All assets / Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) USD Price

$0.020
$0.0027 (14.91%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$895.8M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
43.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$57.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.04
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$909.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
44.5B
About Nervos Network

Nervos Network Price Data

Nervos Network (CKB) currently has a price of $0.020 and is up 14.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 123 with a market cap of $895.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $57.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 43.8B tokens out of a total supply of 44.5B tokens.

The Nervos Network is a modular blockchain designed to address the scalability challenges faced by layer-1 networks, particularly in the realm of smart contracts.

Launched in 2018, its goal was to create a high-performance blockchain suitable for enterprise applications. The network's mainnet went live in November 2019, featuring a two-layer architecture: a secure and flexible Layer 1 known as the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) and a scalable application layer (Layer 2).

The CKB, utilizing proof-of-work consensus, supports all cryptographic primitives and facilitates interoperability with diverse blockchains and sidechains. It also introduces a native token, CKByte, for resource management and miner rewards, while offering users the option to earn yield through the Nervos DAO. This structure aims to provide the necessary scalability and environment for decentralized applications, leveraging protocol-level account abstraction for developer convenience.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

