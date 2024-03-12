About Ampera

Ampera Price Data

Ampera (AMP) currently has a price of $0.011 and is up 1.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 154 with a market cap of $608.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $86.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 56.1B tokens out of a total supply of 99.4B tokens.

AMP is an open-source, decentralized protocol in the DeFi sector that provides collateral as a service. It introduces Ampera as a digital collateral token designed for instant, verifiable assurances across various value transfers. Aimed at connecting real-world businesses with crypto payments, AMP offers a system backed by collateral assets. It features a flexible platform for verifiable collateralization, using token partitions and collateral managers that allow for the collateralization of accounts, applications, or transactions. These partitions maintain balances verifiable on the Ethereum blockchain.