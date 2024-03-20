About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME Price Data

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) currently has a price of $0.012 and is up 9.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 145 with a market cap of $660M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $835.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 55.2B tokens out of a total supply of 69B tokens.

BOME is conceived as a dual-purpose entity: a creative outlet for generating memes and an access point to an extensive collection of memes under the CC0 license. Its goal is to create a central point for meme culture, offering both creative tools and a vast library, utilizing blockchain technology for the secure sharing and ownership of content.