NEXO (NEXO) currently has a price of $0.76 and is up 0.76% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 123 with a market cap of $422.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $3.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 560M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
NEXO is the native token of the Nexo platform, which acts as a bridge between traditional banking and cryptocurrency. It allows users to obtain instant crypto-backed loans without selling their cryptocurrencies. NEXO is a utility token that provides various benefits to its holders on the Nexo platform.
