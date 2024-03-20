About Samoyedcoin

Samoyedcoin Price Data

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) currently has a price of €0.014 and is down -0.82% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 639 with a market cap of €57.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €2.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.2B tokens out of a total supply of 4.7B tokens.

During the 2021 surge of "memecoins" and the popularity of Solana, Samoyedcoin (SAMO) emerged with the aim to bolster, enlighten, and sustain the Solana ecosystem. Recognizing the power of digital communities, the strengths of the Solana platform, and the impactful role of dog-themed cryptocurrencies in attracting new users, marketing their foundational blockchain, and integrating into contemporary culture, SAMO has also developed into a pioneering coin for the Web 3.0 community.