Taiko Price

Taiko

Taiko (TAIKO) GBP Price

£0.56
£0.0035 (0.63%)
taiko Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£65.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
117.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£14.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£2.97
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£554.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About Taiko

Taiko Price Data

Taiko (TAIKO) currently has a price of £0.56 and is up 0.63% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 521 with a market cap of £65.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £14.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 117.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Taiko is a fully open source, permissionless, Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup designed to scale Ethereum natively.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only.

