Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥309.026
–¥35.39 (–10.27%)
virtual Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥201.2B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
654.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥59.8B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥795.56
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥307.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol Price Data

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) currently has a price of ¥309.026 and is down -10.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 78 with a market cap of ¥201.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥59.8B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 654.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Virtuals Protocol enables users to create, co-own, and monetize AI-driven virtual agents for applications in gaming and entertainment. These AI agents are tokenized as ERC-20 tokens, allowing for shared ownership and revenue generation through their activities across various platforms. The protocol integrates advanced AI capabilities with blockchain technology to facilitate autonomous decision-making, multimodal communication, and on-chain wallet integration.


Crypto Market Cap
1 Virtuals Protocol = ¥309.026 Japanese Yen (JPY)
