Spectral (SPEC) currently has a price of £0.90 and is down -7.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1051 with a market cap of £18.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 20.6M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
Spectral lets people create and manage automated programs (agents) that can execute tasks on blockchain networks. Through simple conversations, users can set up these agents to handle complex operations like trading and monitoring - tasks that would typically require technical knowledge.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.