Act I The AI Prophecy Price Data

Act I The AI Prophecy (ACT) currently has a price of €0.047 and is down -15.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 709 with a market cap of €44.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €57.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 948.2M tokens out of a total supply of 948.2M tokens.

Act I is an open-source protocol that creates a new way for AI systems to interact with each other and with humans. Instead of following strict guidelines about AI behavior, Act I provides a more experimental space where different AI systems can work together in unexpected ways. The protocol uses its own token (ACT) to facilitate these interactions.