Act I The AI Prophecy Price

Act I The AI Prophecy (ACT) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥7.63
–¥1.42 (–15.66%)
act Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥7.2B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
948.2M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥9.4B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥143.36
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥7.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
948.2M

About Act I The AI Prophecy

Act I The AI Prophecy Price Data

Act I The AI Prophecy (ACT) currently has a price of ¥7.63 and is down -15.66% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 709 with a market cap of ¥7.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥9.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 948.2M tokens out of a total supply of 948.2M tokens.

Act I is an open-source protocol that creates a new way for AI systems to interact with each other and with humans. Instead of following strict guidelines about AI behavior, Act I provides a more experimental space where different AI systems can work together in unexpected ways. The protocol uses its own token (ACT) to facilitate these interactions.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

